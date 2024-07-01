Dozens of new laws take effect July 1 in Oklahoma

More than 80 laws signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt went into effect on Monday.

A law that targets undocumented immigrants in Oklahoma was intended to go into effect on Monday, but has been blocked by a federal court. The law creates a new crime called “impermissible occupation” for willfully entering Oklahoma without legal authorization to be in the country.

Of the 82 laws that took effect on Monday, nearly 30 of them were related to education.

One law requires that all third through fifth graders be taught to read and write in cursive. Another requires any electronic communication between an individual student and school personnel to include a parent or guardian.

A law originating in the Senate requires that the Oklahoma State Department of Education offer a universal, electronic application to families to apply for free or reduced school meals.

A law passed in 2023 created the Statewide Charter School Board, taking control of the state’s virtual charter schools. The creation of this board has garnered some attention as St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School has announced it will continue to fight to open as a state-funded school, now in front of this new board.

Other laws affect elections, like Senate Bill 290. This law increases pay for election inspectors as well as election judges and clerks. Inspectors will now make $225, up from $110. Judges and clerks will now earn $200, up from $100.

Incarcerated individuals will not be allowed to receive state tuition assistance or grants until five years after their incarceration has ended under another new law.

July 1 also marks the beginning of Oklahoma’s fiscal year so many of the state’s appropriation bills went into effect Monday, as well.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and X.

