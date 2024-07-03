Oklahoma attorney general to accept airline customers’ complaints

Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office said Tuesday that it launched an online form to submit complaints about airline carriers and ticket agents to his office.

Drummond has the authority to review and resolve complaints from airline consumers that are Oklahoma residents after signing a “memorandum of understanding” with the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a news release.

While these investigations are normally handled by the federal government, Drummond’s office said in a statement that elevated levels of airline consumer complaints allow this agreement to streamline the review of complaints.

“Airline passengers deserve to be treated fairly and to receive the services for which they pay,” Drummond said in a statement. “Our hope is that this airline complaint form will improve ease for Oklahomans to lodge a complaint directly with the Attorney General’s office.”

This is a two-year agreement that can be extended in intervals of two years. The complaint form can be accessed through the Oklahoma attorney general’s website.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is expected to launch its own modernized system for handling complaints sometime in July.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and X.

