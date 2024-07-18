Here's what you need to know about interim studies at the Oklahoma capitol

Unless you’re an advocate fighting for or against an issue, a lobbyist convincing lawmakers to look at a policy or a journalist getting a feel for what’s going on, you probably don’t know what a legislative interim study is.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: an opportunity for legislators to learn more about a given issue before the next legislative session begins. And you can go to one this fall.

Topics range from learning more about water usage across the state to what social media regulations might look like, and everything in between. The goal is to inform lawmakers’ next likely policy priorities.

Want to attend a study? Here is what you need to know.

The House and Senate conduct their own Interim Studies by committee.

For example, one study the Senate plans to have this year is focused on what it might mean to merge civil and criminal proceedings in certain cases. Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, requested it, and the Senate Judiciary Committee will host it because of its subject matter.

Once approved, Murdock and his legislative staff work to find experts and speakers otherwise knowledgeable in the topic and invite them to share what they know. Ideally, presenters share many perspectives on a given topic, but often they tend to be advocates for a particular side of the issue.

This process plays out for every study that’s requested in both chambers, with the Speaker of the House and Senate Pro Temp deciding which ones get approved. Committee chairs decide where they land on the calendar.

The studies are held at the Oklahoma State Capitol, but when they are scheduled, they aren’t finalized until late July. You can find the schedule here, but note that it can and likely will change once the dates are posted.

Sometimes, studies lead to proposed legislation. Sometimes they don’t.

They are always open to the public and offer a window into what lawmakers think about.

