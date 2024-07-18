© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Donald Trump headlines the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 18, 2024 at 1:02 PM CDT

Updated July 18, 2024 at 00:17 AM ET

Former President Donald Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination in Milwaukee on Thursday night, a speech that will cap the final day of his party's convention.

Trump is expected to speak starting at around 10 p.m. ET. NPR's live special video coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Politics and Government electionsNPR News
Heidi Glenn
See stories by Heidi Glenn
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.