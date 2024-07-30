Oklahoma House to hold interim studies on corporal punishment, immigration

House members will spend the interim evaluating corporal punishment, vaping and the cost of illegal immigration, to name a few issues.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, approved 114 interim studies.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, was approved to study “the effectiveness of properly administered corporal punishment.”

His request said he would have the testimony of two or three superintendents, two child psychologists, an opposing view, a homeschooling father and “a brief look at the scriptures.”

Olsen has expressed support for corporal punishment.

Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah, has requested an interim study on vaping, saying several legislative proposals seek to ban flavored products.

“These proposals would directly jeopardize the businesses that Oklahoma taxpayers have built and are still building, not to mention the consumers who are reliant upon vapor products as an alternative to smoking deadly cigarettes,” the request said.

Other jurisdictions that enacted such restrictions saw a hike in cigarette sales and youth smoking, the request said.

The interim study would create a balanced discussion about the industry, participants and how access and responsible use is critical to protecting small businesses and health, the request said.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, is sponsoring an interim study on youth vaping and policy solutions which she said could lead to a proposal to increase the age to 21 years old along with additional regulations.

Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, requested a study on mental health treatment in Oklahoma jails. He also wants to study the benefits of education and recreation on inmates’ mental health.

The request comes after the state agreed to settle a federal lawsuit that alleges it failed to provide timely and legally-mandated competency restoration treatment to jail inmates.

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, wants to look at the scope of fees charged to the incarcerated.

The issue has been a topic at the Capitol as many offenders say they cannot afford the fines and fees they are assessed and could wind up incarcerated as a result.

A study requested by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, will look at public corruption laws.

The study will look at how current laws prevent, enable or encourage improper behavior by government actors.

“We will examine legislative solutions to prevent corruption including malfeasance, negligence, misuse of public funds, fraud, and violations of the central purchasing act,” according to the request.

Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, asked for an interim study to learn about the impact illegal immigration has on corrections and law enforcement.

The request was approved after a federal judge put the state’s controversial immigration law, House Bill 4156, on hold pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

