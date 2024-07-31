Oklahoma City Council tables resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

The Oklahoma City Council tabled a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday.

The resolution condemned anti-Semitic, anti-Palestinian, Islamaphobic, xenophobic rhetoric and attacks. It was brought forth by Councilmembers Nikki Nice and JoBeth Hamon.

Hamon and Nice both spoke in favor of it, saying they have had many constituents asking for action from city leaders to stand against violence in Gaza.

According to Palestinian Health Authorities, more than 39,000 people have been killed and 2.3 million people have been displaced from their homes since the war began.

Nice quoted remarks made by Vice President Kamala Harris, following the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“It is time for the war to end and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self-determination,” Nice said. “So, to everyone who has been calling for a ceasefire and everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you.”

Councilmember Mark Stonecipher motioned to postpone the resolution indefinitely, so the council could decline to take a position on the main question.

Before the vote took place, Mayor David Holt allowed several audience members to speak before the council.

Audrey Hendrix, a Ward 8 resident, spoke in favor of the resolution, citing the children impacted by the war.

“This proposal is not radical. It is simply a statement that Oklahoma City stands against violence. Oklahomans stand against violence towards children, mothers, fathers and grandparents regardless of where they are from,” Hendrix said. “Please vote yes. Let the world know that Oklahoma City stands against violence towards all civilians.”

Councilmember Bradley Carter critiqued the resolution. He said while it claims to stand against all violence, the language within it is pro-Palestine and does not give voice to the violence Israel has faced.

The motion to table the resolution indefinitely passed 6-3, effectively killing it for the time being.

