Democrats and Republicans have chosen Chicago as a party convention site since 1860

The Democratic National Convention comes next week in Chicago. We will have plenty of coverage here on NPR News. This event is hardly the first presidential convention in Chicago. There have been some historic ones, some really good ones, a few bad ones. In fact, Chicago has hosted more conventions of this sort than any other city in the country. From Chicago, reporter Julian Hayda shares some history.

JULIAN HAYDA, BYLINE: In Chicago's financial district, gleaming glass and steel skyscrapers tower hundreds of feet above. A look down at one sidewalk, there's an old bronze slab with the profile of a young Abraham Lincoln.

Here we are, the site of the Wigwam in which Abraham Lincoln was nominated for president - 1860.

JOHN SCHMIDT: This is the temporary wooden structure. No architectural significance.

HAYDA: Chicago historian John Schmidt is pointing out spots around town where 25 American presidential hopefuls were nominated to both Republican and Democratic ballots.

SCHMIDT: And this is where Abraham Lincoln was - our greatest president started on the road to the White House. Right here in Chicago.

HAYDA: The 1860 Convention was the first ever hosted by the city. Local politicians used some pretty callous tactics to get the underdog, Lincoln, ahead of his more mainstream opponent.

EDWARD ACHORN: What Lincoln's people did was print up counterfeit tickets to the Wigwam and give those out to their supporters.

HAYDA: Edward Achorn is the author of "The Lincoln Miracle" about the 1860 convention and all of the people behind the scenes who worked to get Lincoln nominated, including his campaign manager, David Davis.

ACHORN: Somebody said, you must have prevaricated somewhat. And he said, prevaricated? We lied like hell. So that was the Lincoln team. And he was Honest Abe, and that was his reputation. And these were the men representing him in Chicago, very practical, pragmatic guys who wanted to get the job done.

HAYDA: Chicago hosted eight more conventions for the Republicans and Democrats through the end of the 19th century. Achorn says it was the ideal place to host conventions because, well, it was demographically representative of the United States, centrally located and the kind of place where backroom deals could be made. That sort of brokered convention was typical for most of American history, says Nicole Hemmer, presidential historian at Vanderbilt University.

NICOLE HEMMER: If somebody doesn't have enough delegates in order to be the outright nominee, then there needs to be some wheeling and dealing in order to figure out who the nominee is going to be.

HAYDA: All conducted, Hemmer says, in smoke-filled rooms by political elites.

PIERRE-LOUIS GIACOTTO: This is the smoke-filled room, and you can recognize through the pipe, the little pipe.

HAYDA: Pierre-Louis Giacotto, the general manager of The Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, opens the door for me to take a peek inside of Room 915. In the thick of the 1920 Republican National Convention, nobody knew who the nominee would be. That is until United Press reporter Raymond Clapper wandered The Blackstone's hallways to catch wind of who might lead the party. Clapper wrote that a senator from Kansas exited Room 915 in the dead of night. Quote, "They're going to go for Senator Warren G. Harding, the candidate made in a smoke-filled room," unquote.

SCHMIDT: So they nominated him. He was elected. Very popular.

HAYDA: Historian John Schmidt.

SCHMIDT: Smoke-filled rooms gave us Abraham Lincoln, then, you know, FDR and a bunch of good - great presidents.

HAYDA: When delegates met again at the Chicago Stadium in 1940, it was a history-making move for Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Here's the amazing scene as the Democratic National Convention in Chicago names President Roosevelt as its candidate in the November elections. So the tradition of not standing for a third term is broken.

HAYDA: Historian Schmidt says that then-Chicago Mayor Ed Kelly really wanted a third term for FDR.

SCHMIDT: Ed Kelly had a man by the name of Gary, who was the head of his sewer department. And Mr. Gary brought out all the - a whole bunch of sewer workers, and they packed the stands, the gallery of the Chicago Stadium. And whenever - when Roosevelt's name was mentioned, Mr. Gary is down in the basement, and he's got a special hook up to the auditorium. And finally, he starts going, (chanting) we want Roosevelt. We want Roosevelt. And, of course, all the people in the stands going, (chanting) we want Roosevelt. We want Roosevelt.

HAYDA: Historians cite this early 20th-century era as the golden age of machine politics. Political strongmen with the right connections conducted backdoor deals to get what they wanted in Chicago and nationally. For example, in 1960, when Republicans held their last convention in the city, they nominated Richard Nixon. He ended up losing to Democrat John F. Kennedy in the general election with the help of Chicago's boss, Mayor Richard J. Daley. A challenge to the machine came in the summer of 1968, though, when Democrats convened in Chicago to select a nominee for a 10th time.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: When the flower children and thousands of other protesters hit the streets here next week...

HAYDA: It was just a few months after the murders of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy. Thousands of mostly young protesters descended on the Democratic National Convention to protest the Vietnam War. Judy Gumbo was an organizer with the Youth International Party, the Yippies, who coordinated much of the effort.

JUDY GUMBO: The Chicago cops were wired to do something to stop us, and we were wired to make our voices heard. And ultimately, both happened.

HAYDA: Mayor Daley made it clear with a now-infamous quote saying he'd meet protesters with force.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RICHARD J DALEY: To shoot to kill any arsonist or anyone with a Molotov cocktail in their hand in Chicago to fire a building because they're potential murderers.

HAYDA: The 1968 convention was a turning point. Afterwards, primary elections became the main way that states selected nominees, and it took decades for another nominating convention to come to Chicago. It was in 1996 that Richard J. Daley's son, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley, made it his mission to rehabilitate the city's disastrous convention image.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RICHARD M DALEY: You're not going to rewrite history. History cannot be rewritten. Maybe some people will try, but you can't.

HAYDA: And with tons of security, the 1996 convention went off without a hitch, nominating Bill Clinton to a second term. Now, nearly three decades later, Democrats will gather at Chicago's United Center for a celebratory roll call for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the nominees already chosen to head the Democratic presidential ticket. It's a historic twist of the process and the 26th time that Chicago has been the host to a major party presidential convention.

For NPR News, I'm Julian Hayda in Chicago.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHICAGO")

CROSBY, STILLS, NASH AND YOUNG: (Singing) In the land that's known as freedom, how can such a thing be fair? Won't you please come to Chicago for the help that we can bring? We can change the world. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

