Oklahoma State Department of Education to be investigated by state watchdog agency

Amid calls for a probe of state Superintendent Ryan Walters, Oklahoma lawmakers announced a legislative watchdog agency would investigate spending concerns at the state Department of Education, where Walters is chief.

Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, announced Thursday he directed the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency to investigate. LOFT answers to the Oklahoma Legislature and makes recommendations designed to increase efficiency and ensure programs and services are effective.

Wallace leads the influential House Appropriations and Budget Committee and is the chairperson of LOFT.

He said he initiated the inquiry with approval from House Speaker Charles McCall.

“This isn’t about Superintendent Walters,” Wallace said in a statement. “This is about the transparency of a state agency and getting answers for our constituents.”

Walters did not immediately comment Thursday afternoon.

Lawmakers have complained in recent weeks that the state Education Department was withholding funds for school security, asthma inhalers and teacher maternity leave. The agency said quirks within state law haven’t allowed it to disburse the money.

That and other disputes culminated this week into two dozen House Republicans signing a letter asking for an investigative committee to look into Walters’ “rogue behavior” and whether he has committed an impeachable offense.

McCall said he would not consider an investigative committee unless 51 House Republicans, about two-thirds of the chamber’s GOP caucus, signed the letter. His response was effectively a bucket of cold water on the impeachment inquiry.

LOFT, though, is designed to examine whether state agencies are responsibly spending taxpayer funds, McCall said in a statement Thursday.

“This investigation by LOFT allows us to address these concerns efficiently without the need for a costly special session,” McCall said.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has said he is investigating the state Education Department for potential violations of the state Open Records Act and Open Meeting Act.

Drummond cited complaints that the Walters administration hasn’t answered open records requests and refused to let lawmakers attend private executive session meetings of the state Board of Education, despite the Open Meeting Act permitting them entry.

The House speaker said his office will share all relevant information with the AG in this investigation.

It is unclear when either investigation will be complete.

