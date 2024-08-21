Director of Oklahoma Human Services department to leave agency

Deborah Shropshire will step down as director of the Oklahoma Human Services department, the agency announced Tuesday.

Shropshire has served as director of the agency since January 2023 and has worked at the agency since 2014. Her last day will be Sept. 13 and she will be available to assist the incoming director during the transition period, according to the agency.

“I have spent the entirety of my career in service to Oklahomans, and it has been the greatest joy of my life to walk alongside our incredible team at Oklahoma Human Services as we strive today to improve our state’s tomorrows, ” Shropshire said in a statement. “Whether in Child Welfare, where I first found my love for this agency, its employees and clients, or in services that support those facing poverty, our work has been about building bridges of hope. I will continue to stand by the agency and offer support to its next leader to ensure a seamless transition as the agency continues to focus its work on our mission to promote the safety, independence and wellbeing of Oklahomans.”

During her time as director, Shropshire worked to modernize the process for clients applying for public assistance programs and launched Aging Our Way, among other efforts.

Shropshire also serves as the Secretary of Human Services on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet. The governor appointed Shropshire to her role as director and will choose her successor.

