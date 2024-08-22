Early voting for Oklahoma Aug. 27 primary runoff begins Thursday

Early voting begins Thursday for the Aug. 27 primary runoff.

Early voting at county election boards is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, it is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters will pick legislative candidates who failed to get 50% plus one vote in the June 18 primary.

Some races will be decided in the runoff.

House Budget and Appropriations Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, faces Republican Jim Shaw of Chandler in the race for House District 32.

The two were the top vote getters in the June 18 primary. No independent or Libertarian filed for the post.

Wellston residents will also vote on a $10 million bond issue to improve schools.

Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens, R-Tahlequah, faces Julie McIntosh, a Republican from Porter. The winner faces Margaret Cook, an independent from Tahlequah, in the November general election for the Senate District 3 seat.

Norman Republicans Lisa Standridge and Robert C. Keyes will face one another for the Senate District 15 seat.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who is term limited.

The winner faces Norman Democrat Elizbeth Foreman.

Residents of Senate District 47 will pick a replacement for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who is term limited.

Republican Kelly E. Hines of Edmond faces Jenny Schmitt, a Republican from Oklahoma City.

The winner faces Democrat Erin Brewer of Edmond.

Several other races, issues and school propositions will also be on the ballot.

Oklahoma City residents will go to the polls to decide whether or not to raise the hotel tax to 9.25% from 5.5% to promote tourism. The increase is expected to generate $11.6 million.

In Tulsa, seven people are vying to succeed Mayor G.T. Bynum, but only five are actively campaigning. A Nov. 5 runoff is set if necessary.

Nine City Council seats are also on the ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 27.

Oklahoma requires proof of identity to vote.

Democrats have opened their primaries to independents, but Republicans have closed primaries.

To view a sample ballot or locate a polling location, visit the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.