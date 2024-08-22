© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here’s who’s speaking on the final night of the DNC

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:58 AM CDT
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday. Her main speech is Thursday night.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday. Her main speech is Thursday night.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

The pep rally is coming to an end as Democrats continue to run a truncated race to the election. Vice President Harris is accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night in Chicago, the final day of the convention.

So far, speakers, including vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, have sought to persuade undecided voters, while others, including the Obamas, fired up the base.

Here are some of the highlights to watch for Thursday, the fourth and final night:

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT). Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

Tags
Politics and Government electionsNPR NewsTop Stories
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.