The first Gen Z elected to Congress, Maxwell Frost, will speak at the DNC tonight

Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night — the DNC's final evening of programming.

The 27-year-old Congressman, and first member of Gen-Z to be elected to the House of Representatives, has been serving Florida's 10th district since last year, and previously held the position of National Organizing Director for March for Our Lives — an organization that aims to make gun violence obsolete, and was created following the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

On being young in politics, Frost told NPR's Brittany Luse, "Most of the time when I face ageism in Congress, it's not going to be someone coming up to me and saying, "You're young. You don't belong here." It won't be overt like that. It's going to be implicit."

"I'm used to it because I've always been the youngest person in the room in many of my jobs," he added.

In 2022, Frost made headlines after speaking openly about being denied a rental apartment in Washington, D.C. due to bad credit.

"Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee. This ain't meant for people who don't already have money," Frost tweeted at the time.

Prior to serving in Congress, Frost was an Uber driver.

