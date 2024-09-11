Blumert leaves post as Oklahoma County Commissioner to continue mental health care work

Carrie Blumert announced Tuesday she will be stepping down from her role as Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Blumert has represented Oklahoma County District 1 for the past six years. In that time, she helped secure MAPS4 funding for new crisis centers, an addiction treatment center and supportive housing for people living with mental illness. She also led the effort to build a new Behavioral Care Center next to the new Oklahoma County Jail.

Blumert’s last day in the job will be at the end of this month on Sept. 30. Then, she'll start a new position as CEO at Mental Health Association Oklahoma on Oct. 1.

“I am so proud of the work we have done as a community over the last 6 years,” Blumert said. “And I feel this is the next right step in my career and in my service to Oklahoma.”

In the announcement, Blumert called the MHA “the state’s premier boots-on-ground nonprofit whose expertise and work exist primarily at the intersection of mental illness and homelessness.”

“When I first filed for office back in 2017, my intent was to improve mental health care for Oklahomans,” Blumert said. “I am proud of the progress we have made through my work as Commissioner, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

Thank you, Oklahoma County. It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve you for the past 6 years.💜 pic.twitter.com/4qesQ5W67D — Commissioner Carrie Blumert (@CarrieBlumert) September 10, 2024

