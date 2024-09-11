© 2024 KGOU
Blumert leaves post as Oklahoma County Commissioner to continue mental health care work

By Sierra Pfeifer,
OPMX
Published September 11, 2024 at 5:29 AM CDT
Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert hosting a MAPS 4 mental health event. She resigned from her position Tuesday.
Oklahoma County
Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert hosting a MAPS 4 mental health event. She resigned from her position Tuesday.

Carrie Blumert announced Tuesday she will be stepping down from her role as Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Blumert has represented Oklahoma County District 1 for the past six years. In that time, she helped secure MAPS4 funding for new crisis centers, an addiction treatment center and supportive housing for people living with mental illness. She also led the effort to build a new Behavioral Care Center next to the new Oklahoma County Jail.

Blumert’s last day in the job will be at the end of this month on Sept. 30. Then, she'll start a new position as CEO at Mental Health Association Oklahoma on Oct. 1.

“I am so proud of the work we have done as a community over the last 6 years,” Blumert said. “And I feel this is the next right step in my career and in my service to Oklahoma.”

In the announcement, Blumert called the MHA “the state’s premier boots-on-ground nonprofit whose expertise and work exist primarily at the intersection of mental illness and homelessness.”

“When I first filed for office back in 2017, my intent was to improve mental health care for Oklahomans,” Blumert said. “I am proud of the progress we have made through my work as Commissioner, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Politics and Government
Sierra Pfeifer
Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU.
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
