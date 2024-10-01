Walz says his teenage son witnessed a shooting, drawing sympathy from Vance

This story first appeared in the NPR Network's live blog of the 2024 vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz. For the latest on the campaign, head to NPR's Elections page.

Gov. Tim Walz told Tuesday night's vice presidential debate that his son Gus witnessed a shooting, an admission that visibly surprised and saddened his opponent, JD Vance, onstage.

"I've got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball," Walz said.

"That's awful," Vance murmured, shaking his head.

Video credit: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate.

Both candidates condemned the epidemic of school shootings — and said they know they agree on that — but offered different solutions for addressing it. Vance talked about improving physical security measures while Walz focused on gun control legislation.

When it was Vance's turn to respond, he addressed Walz directly.

"Tim, first of all, I didn't know that your 17-year-old witnessed a shooting, and I'm sorry about that and I hope he's doing OK," he said. "Christ have mercy, it is awful."

"I appreciate you saying that," Walz replied.

