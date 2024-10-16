Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over alleged impropriety by Corporation Commissioner

The Corporation Commission regulates public utilities and oil drilling in Oklahoma. Todd Hiett has served on the commission for ten years and became its chairperson in 2019. Hiett, a Republican from Kellyville, previously sat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and led it as Speaker of the House.

This summer, accounts surfaced of at least two incidents where Hiett was publicly drunk and sexually inappropriate at work-related functions. Reports allege both incidents involved people who work for companies regulated by the Corporation Commission, either as witnesses or victims.

Hiett said he couldn’t remember one of the incidents, entered treatment for alcohol addiction and stepped down as chairperson. But despite calls to resign from one of his fellow commissioners, Hiett has not.

Three state representatives filed a suit against Hiett last month, demanding he be barred from judicial proceedings involving companies party to his misdeeds. Those are the state’s three largest utilities: PSO, OG+E and ONG.

In the initial filing, Reps. Tom Gann, R-Inola; Rick West, R-Heavener; and Kevin West, R-Moore, said they brought the suit both as lawmakers and as utility ratepayers.

Initially, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered Hiett to respond to the lawsuit but said it wouldn’t contemplate oral arguments. But Monday, the court announced it would hear oral arguments from the legislators and Hiett.

"On Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court changed its position and took the extraordinary step of asking for oral arguments,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “The court clearly recognizes the extreme public importance of this matter and the potential for severe injury to Oklahoma ratepayers.”

The court has scheduled arguments for Nov. 12.

