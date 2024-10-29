Early voting for Nov. 5 election begins Wednesday in Oklahoma

"Early voting" – officially known as in-person absentee voting – for the Nov. 5th General Election begins this week in Oklahoma.

State Board Election Secretary Paul Ziriax says Oklahomans have an extra day of early voting this time.

"Something that we didn't have in 2020 that we have now is that the legislature has added an extra day of early voting or in-person absentee voting for general elections. So, it actually starts on a Wednesday now," Ziriax said during an interview on KGOU's Capitol Insider.

Oklahoma's Early Voting Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Friday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No excuse is needed to vote early, but voters must provide proof of identity when checking in at their early voting site.

The State Election Board reminds voters that early voting sites are not the same as polling places. Each county has at least one early voting site; however, some counties may have more than one location. A list of early voting locations is available on the State Election Board website.

Those who wish to vote early, must do so in the county where they are registered to vote.

The State Election Board recommends that voters view or download a sample ballot before heading out to their voting location. Sample ballots can be found using the OK Voter Portal.