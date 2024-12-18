Oklahoma lawmakers call for more oversight on turnpike toll hikes

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority recently approved toll increases set to take effect Jan. 1, 2025. Now, some state lawmakers are calling for greater oversight on how those toll hikes are decided.

State Rep. Annie Menz (D-Norman) plans to file legislation requiring the OTA to get approval from the legislature before raising tolls.

"A turnpike toll increase is something all Oklahomans should get a say on," Menz said in a media statement. "The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority should be held accountable by the legislature in order to best reflect the needs of Oklahomans. It is past time for OTA to have oversight from a legislature designed to be a voice for its constituents."

Menz's proposed legislation comes after the Turnpike Authority's decision to increase tolls by an average of 15% and allow inflation-based rate hikes every two years.

Menz said she is working with House and Senate colleagues to draft the bill, which she believes has strong early support.

State Rep. Gabe Woolley (R-Broken Arrow) echoed similar sentiments about toll hikes, saying they should be subject to legislative approval to give citizens more say.

"Having to pay to drive across your own home state is already frustrating enough for many Oklahomans," Woolley said in a statement. "Citizens feeling like they are further removed from having a say in the process is perhaps even more frustrating. I do not support these turnpike fee increases or the manner in which they are determined and enforced. I am, however, encouraged to hear that there is interest among the state Legislature to hold the Turnpike Authority accountable to the people of Oklahoma."

The deadline to file bills and joint resolutions for the upcoming legislative session is Jan. 16.

