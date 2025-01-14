5 elections to watch in Oklahoma on Jan. 14

Oklahoma’s first elections of 2025 are coming up on Tuesday.

The fate of school expansions, fire stations, hospitals and more will be on the ballot in two dozen counties across the state.

Voters can learn more about this election by visiting their local election board or seeing a sample ballot on their voter portal on the State Election Board website.

Inola Public Schools seeks bond approval for a new elementary building

Inola Public Schools is requesting a nearly $62.5 million bond to fund a new building housing classrooms for grades 2 through 5.

Students in Inola’s elementary school currently learn in a former high school built in 1964, which saw an addition added in 2008. To accommodate growing enrollment, the district uses modular buildings. If the district cannot fund a new building, its website states that repairs to the current building will have to be made during the school year, as the project would take too long to be completed in the summer.

The bond proposal also includes $250,000 to fund air conditioning for the high school gymnasium and $805,000 to create a new high school parking lot.

If voters approve the bond proposal, the district estimates that the tax increase would fall between 16 and 17 mills on the dollar. For the average homeowner in Rogers County, that would mean an increase of $22 each month, according to the district’s website. Inola Superintendent Jeff Unrau told the Claremore Daily Progress that the proposal estimates it would take 18 years at most to pay off the bond.

The proposal needs 60% of the vote to pass.

City of Kingfisher

City of Kingfisher proposes sales tax extension to fund fire station

Voters in Kingfisher will have the choice to extend a half-cent sales tax to fund a new fire station.

The sales tax was initially approved in 2021 and was expected to last five years. However, it was later discovered that the proposal relied on outdated numbers and would not collect enough funds for the project. Now, the fire department is proposing that the tax be extended another ten years to complete the project.

According to a video published by All About Kingfisher, the current fire station cannot store all of the crew’s equipment, requiring some of it to be kept off-site. The station also has only one shower for the six firefighters on duty at any given time. Team members told All About Kingfisher that this can cause challenges for firefighters as they try to shower as soon as possible after returning from a call to reduce their exposure to carcinogens.

The new fire station would include expanded space for equipment and trucks, as well as more lodging space for firefighters.

Clinton residents to approve sale of Clinton Regional Hospital

In November, Clinton City Council members approved the sale of the Clinton Regional Hospital to a private company for $6 million. The company, Rural Hospital Solutions, will also manage the property and be responsible for its daily operations.

A favorable vote from Clinton residents is the last step needed to solidify the sale.

Hospital CEO Len Lacefield said the sale will take the “financial stress and liability” of the hospital off the city, and will help ramp up available medical services in the area.

Clinton Regional Hospital is the western Oklahoman town’s only hospital. It reopened in October 2023, after a 10-month closure caused by financial issues.

The city’s chamber of commerce collectively voiced its support of the sale.

Whether a town has a hospital is the “first thing” a business will ask about when deciding whether to set up shop, chamber president Julie Caldwell said.

Lacefield said, across the country, rural hospitals are struggling and their closures leave a significant impact on a community's health.

Muskogee Police Department / LinkedIn

Voters in Muskogee to decide on sales tax increase for public safety complex

In Muskogee County, voters will have the chance to decide on a sales tax increase to fund public safety buildings.

The county’s sales tax currently sits at 0.65%. If approved, the proposal would increase the tax by 0.849% to a total of 1.499% — an increase that would last for seven to ten years before dropping to 0.5%, for a total of 1.15%.

The initial increase would pay for the construction of a new public safety complex, which would house the police department, sheriff’s office, 911 center, and EMS services. After its completion, the rate would drop. The remaining 0.5% increase funds the maintenance of the complex and equipment.

Muskogee Police Chief John Teehee told news stations that in his department’s current facility, staff can’t control heat or air. In addition, the building is prone to leaks, potentially damaging public records and other valuable documents.

The new complex would also bring ambulances within nine miles of all county residents, allowing first responders to reach call sites more quickly.

City of Noble considering hotel tax, bond for new ambulance

The city of Noble is proposing a tax that other Oklahoma cities have recently approved: a hotel tax.

Both Alva and Oklahoma City approved hotel tax increases last summer. Noble may be the next to join the list if voters approve a proposition to bring the city’s hotel tax to 5%. The city does not currently charge a hotel tax.

Noble voters will also consider a $510,000 bond to purchase a new ambulance and equipment. If approved, the bond would levy a property tax of three mills.

