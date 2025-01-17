© 2025 KGOU
Forensic audit uncovers decades of mismanagement, misconduct in Yukon

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published January 17, 2025 at 4:47 AM CST
Yukon City Hall
City of Yukon
/
Facebook
Yukon City Hall

A forensic audit revealed decades of financial mismanagement and misconduct in the city of Yukon.

North American Forensic Accounting presented its findings Tuesday night. The review uncovered issues like uncashed checks, missing funds and improper financial controls.

The report highlighted disturbing practices by prior city leaders, including favoritism, mismanagement and sharing explicit material.

Auditor Michael Breon criticized the lack of leadership and accountability, calling the findings “red flags” of systemic problems.

“The governance aspect was one of the worst I’ve ever seen, if not the worst. Some of these behaviors went continued for 30 years or thereabout,” Breon said.

Investigators also found $185,000 diverted to a nonprofit without authorization and overpayments of nearly $35,000 to a former city manager.

Read the full report here.

Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
