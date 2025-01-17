Forensic audit uncovers decades of mismanagement, misconduct in Yukon

A forensic audit revealed decades of financial mismanagement and misconduct in the city of Yukon.

North American Forensic Accounting presented its findings Tuesday night. The review uncovered issues like uncashed checks, missing funds and improper financial controls.

The report highlighted disturbing practices by prior city leaders, including favoritism, mismanagement and sharing explicit material.

Auditor Michael Breon criticized the lack of leadership and accountability, calling the findings “red flags” of systemic problems.

“The governance aspect was one of the worst I’ve ever seen, if not the worst. Some of these behaviors went continued for 30 years or thereabout,” Breon said.

Investigators also found $185,000 diverted to a nonprofit without authorization and overpayments of nearly $35,000 to a former city manager.

Read the full report here.

