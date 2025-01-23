Here are 8 mental health bills to watch during Oklahoma's legislative session

Oklahoma lawmakers will consider several bills during the 2025 legislative session that could change state mental health and addiction policies.

The bills cover a diverse range of topics, including behavioral health training, school policies and education requirements and the intersection of technology and mental health.

Behavioral health training

Oklahoma has a shortage of behavioral health care providers, including psychiatrists, social workers and therapists. The shortage can make it difficult for Oklahomans to access behavioral health care, especially in rural areas where the scarcity is more pronounced.

Senate Bill 670, filed by Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, addresses the shortage by adding an hour of behavioral health care to licensing renewal requirements for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

Kirt’s bill also would require physicians to provide mental health screenings to every patient during a routine primary care visit.

Mental health and addiction in schools

Many of the mental health and addiction bills filed this year focus on the youngest Oklahomans, proposing changes for educators and students alike.

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, introduced House Bill 1144, which would allow all students to have one excused absence per semester for mental health reasons. Under the law, students and parents would not be required to provide documentation, like a doctor’s note, for the absence to be excused by the school district.

A set of matching bills from Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada, and Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Tulsa, aim to create a voluntary Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for public school district employees. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) would be responsible for setting up and maintaining the program, which would provide voluntary counseling to school employees and their families.

Another piece of legislation filed by Rep. Johns, House Bill 1484, would require fentanyl abuse prevention and drug poisoning awareness to be added to school curricula. In addition, the bill calls for a “Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Week" in schools.

Senate Bill 913, filed by Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, would mandate the ODMHSAS to provide emergency opioid antagonists (like naloxone) and training to school personnel. The bill amends existing statutes to allow authorized school staff to administer these antagonists to students experiencing opioid overdoses, providing legal protection under the Good Samaritan Act.

Other mental health bills set for debate in the upcoming session seek to change education requirements.

Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, filed Senate Bill 702, which would remove mental health instruction, sex education and gender theory from being taught during health education courses.

Deevers’ bill would also mandate all digital and hard copies of curricula, materials, supplementary materials, tests, surveys and questionnaires related to health education be reviewed and approved by the State Department of Education.

Rep. Danny Williams’ House Bill 1964 expands parental rights concerning children's education and mental health. The bill amends existing law to grant parents greater access to information about school curricula and activities, including the right to review materials and object to those deemed harmful. It also mandates parental consent for mental health assessments and therapy for minors, with exceptions for emergencies.

Technology and mental health

Recently, the negative effect of social media on mental health has been a sticking point of both local and national focus.

Senate Bill 839, also filed by Sen. Thompson, asks the state to officially designate social media as “addictive and dangerous to mental health, especially that of minors.” Thompson also proposed another bill that would require social media platforms to display a warning message about their danger to mental health.

Thompson’s bills are part of a long list of social media-related measures on the docket this year in Oklahoma.

Two years ago, 988 became the new suicide prevention lifeline across the U.S. In Oklahoma, a campaign spearheaded by the ODMHSAS has positioned the resource as one of the state’s priority mental health efforts. House Bill 1911 filed by Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City, would establish funding for 988 with a statewide telecommunications fee and legislative appropriations.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.