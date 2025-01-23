Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to limit length of trains

A new bill introduced for the 2025 legislative session would limit the length of trains in Oklahoma. The legislation's goal is to relieve traffic concerns.

House Bill 2830 also known as the Train Length Bill filed by Morrison Republican Ty Burns would cap the length of trains at 8,500 feet, which is about 120 carts.

Rep. Burns says the infrastructure is being stressed by the length of some trains.

“Some of these trains are getting into that 10,000 to 15,000 feet area, which you're getting in the 2.83 miles when you get into 15,000 feet. And obviously, the public safety of not just derailment, but clogging up the line," Burns said.

He says the idea is to improve train and commuter congestion and address safety issues, and that four surrounding states have already passed similar bills.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol Feb. 3.

