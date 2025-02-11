Pope rebukes Trump over migrant deportations and refutes VP Vance's theology

In a strongly-worded letter to Catholic bishops in the United States, Pope Francis is taking to task the Trump Administration's stance on migrants, and that he's following what he calls a "major crisis" with the initiation of mass deportation.

In the letter, he wrote that it's important to disagree with any measure that identifies the illegal status of some migrants with criminality.

Francis also said that deporting people — who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, exploitation, and persecution — "damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness."

The letter also appears to reply to remarks by Vice President JD Vance in which he said people should care for their family, communities, and country before caring for others.

Francis instead wrote that people should meditate on love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception.

