Bill would add items to the Oklahoma back-to-school sales tax holiday list

By Barbara Hoberock, Oklahoma Voice
Published February 25, 2025 at 5:06 AM CST
Aaron Burden
/
Unsplash

A bill that would add items to Oklahoma’s back-to-school sales tax holiday advanced Monday from a Senate committee.

Senate Bill 231 would add sportswear and school items like art supplies, instructional materials and computer items to the list.

Clothing and shoes under $100 are already exempt from taxes during the annual holiday weekend, which runs from the first Friday in August through the first Sunday.

The bill, by Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, passed the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee by a vote of 11-0 with no debate. It passed with title stricken, a legislative procedural move to slow the bill down.

It is eligible to be heard on the Senate floor.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Politics and Government 2025 Oklahoma Legislative Session
