© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Oklahoma law bars discrimination against foster parents based on religious beliefs

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:37 AM CDT
Ryan Stefan
/
Unsplash

A new state law mandates that potential foster or adoptive parents won't be disqualified for their religious beliefs.

Senate Bill 658 is set to take effect Nov. 1.

The measure ensures that qualified foster families aren’t excluded from consideration based solely on their deeply held religious or moral beliefs regarding sexual identity or gender orientation.

The law also requires the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to consider the perspective of the child and their biological family when making a placement.

“Some prospective foster or adoptive parents may have sincere religious or moral beliefs that make them an unsuitable match for children dealing with sexual orientation or gender identity issues,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Julie Daniels said in media release. “That doesn’t mean they can’t provide a safe, loving home for other children in need. DHS can look out for the best interests of each child without shrinking the pool of foster parents.”

State lawmakers say about 450 children are in need of foster families.
Tags
Politics and Government 2025 Oklahoma Legislative Session
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.