Politics and Government

Here are the key primary election runoff results from Texas

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Updated May 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM ET

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

There are runoffs for both Democrats and Republicans in Texas' 28th Congressional District. For Democrats, there's a highly contested race between incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. And for Republicans, Cassy Garcia, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, is up against Sandra Whitten, who has previously run against Cuellar in the general election.

There's also a GOP primary runoff for attorney general that pits incumbent Ken Paxton against George P. Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and the state's land commissioner.

Final polls close in Texas at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: May 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
An earlier version of this results page said Ken Paxton and George P. Bush were competing for lieutenant governor, not attorney general.

