Politics and Government

A shipment of baby wipes turns out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine

By Jonathan Franklin
Published August 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
Nearly 1,500 pounds of alleged cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to officials. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $11.8 million.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Nearly 1,500 pounds of alleged cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to officials. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $11.8 million.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine hidden in a place where you would least expect it: a shipment of baby wipes.

The narcotics seizure occurred last Friday at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge, according to the agency in a news release. The bridge, located on the U.S.-Mexico border, connects Laredo, Texas over the Rio Grande with the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Officials say a CBP officer at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity Bridge stopped a tractor-trailer bringing in a shipment of baby wipes for a secondary inspection.

Following the inspection, drug-sniffing dogs made the discovery of what CBP described as 1,935 packages of cocaine totaling 1,532 pounds.

The agency says the estimated street value of the seized cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million.

"Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country," said Alberto Flores, the port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, in a news release.

"This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," he added.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations say special agents are investigating the seizure, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics and Government NPR News
Jonathan Franklin
Jonathan Franklin is a digital reporter on the News desk covering general assignment and breaking national news.
