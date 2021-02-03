Access And Learn About KGOU Online

Connecting with KGOU through www.kgou.org

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU.ORG is a must-visit location for news junkies. We encourage you to bookmark it, and come back frequently for local, state and national news stories. And listen to KGOU on your mobile device, too, through various apps in addition to online.

It’s also where you can find information about KGOU and how we operate. Meeting notices for the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents are there, along with EEO statements, journalism ethics guidelines, program descriptions and schedules, and much more.

Key Information found under the About tab is where much of the information about KGOU can be located. KGOU’s most recent audited financial statements are on KGOU.ORG, along with license renewal notices for translator locations in Ada, Shawnee, Seminole and Chickasha.

This is license renewal time for broadcast stations in Oklahoma, so you’ll be hearing on-air announcements over the next few weeks about how to view the renewal applications for KGOU’s full-power transmitters in Norman, Spencer, Ada, Woodward and Clinton.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.