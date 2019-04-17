KGOU
Related Program: 
Business Intelligence Report

Ag Census Shows Fewer But Bigger Farms In Oklahoma

By Katelyn Howard & Russell Ray 8 minutes ago
  • Cattle at Mason Dairy Farm in Kingfisher.
    Cattle at Mason Dairy Farm in Kingfisher.
    Journal Record

The number of farms in the state continues to shrink while the average farm size increases. KGOU's Katelyn Howard joins Russell Ray, editor of The Journal Record, to make sense of this and other findings revealed in the latest Census of Agriculture report.

 

Full Transcript

Katelyn Howard: This is the Business Intelligence Report, a weekly conversation about business news in Oklahoma. I'm Katelyn Howard, and with me is Russell Ray, editor of The Journal Record. Today, I'd like to talk about a big industry in our state, which is farming. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Statistics Service recently released Oklahoma related data from the latest Census of Agriculture. Your reporter Brian Brus writes that one of the main takeaways is that the number of farms in the state continues to shrink while the average farm size increases. Can you tell us more about this?

Russell Ray: Yes. This actually comes from the 2017 Census of Agriculture, which is held every five years. The number of farms between 50 acres and 999 acres actually declined in Oklahoma since the last census. The average size in Oklahoma is now 435 acres, which is an increase of about 1.6% over the last census. Meanwhile, the number of large farms 1,000 acres or more grew slightly at 2%. And the number of small farms of 49 acres or less actually grew quite significantly at  16 % since the last census. So, despite fewer farms, farms are still increasing in value, which now stands at 7.5 billion, which is a 5 % increase from 2012.

Howard: And just to clarify, even though the census is from 2017, this is not old information since the amount of data is just so large that it takes more than a year to sort it into usable tables.

Ray: That's right. And so the 2017 census was supposed to be released in February, but it was postponed until April because of the government shutdown earlier this year.

Howard: Oklahoma's industry leaders and legislators have long talked about the loss of our young talent to other states, with college graduates leading the way. Brian writes about how the farming industry is not excluded from this.

Ray: That's right. Industry leaders cited examples of how children in ag families grow up and leave the family farm. As a result, the acreage is typically absorbed into larger farm operations. To help address this issue, Oklahoma Ag Secretary Blaine Arthur said she wants to create an Agriculture Youth Council, which would teach students about the opportunities the ag industry can offer.

Howard: A seemingly bright light in this report is that women ag producers increased by nearly 27 %, and Oklahoma is now ranked third in the country for having the largest percentage of female producers. What are we to make of this information?

Ray: Well, the information is more accurate because they changed the demographic questions to better reflect everyone making decisions on the farm. As a result, the number of producers nationwide is up nearly 7 %. And that's because more farms reported multiple producers and most of those new producers are women.

Howard: These changes in Oklahoma farming are reflected across the country as well. There are now about 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S. which is about a 3.2 % decline since 2012.

Ray: That's right. The average size of a farm is 441 acres, which is an increase of 1.6%. More than 105,000 U.S. farms produced 75 % of all sales in 2017, and that's down from nearly 120,000 five years ago. Nationwide, the average farm income is $43,000. In Oklahoma, it's a little more than $16,000.

Howard: Before we wrap this up, I'd like to quickly mention another related story from Brian. He writes that while the overall number of farms continues to decline in Oklahoma, the opposite is happening for small farms near Oklahoma City.

Ray: Yes. It's part of the ongoing urban evolution of the state and its food culture. Between 2012 and 2017, the number of small farms in Pottawattamie County grew from 525 to 757 today.

Howard: Russell Rays is Editor of The Journal Record. Thanks for joining me today, Russell.

Ray: My pleasure, Katelyn. Thank you.

Howard: KGOU and the Journal Record collaborate each week on the Business Intelligence Report. You can follow us both on social media. We're on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @journalrecord and @kgounews. You'll find links to the stories we discussed during this episode at JournalRecord.com. And this conversation, along with previous episodes of the Business Intelligence Report, are available on our website, KGOU.org. For KGOU and the Business Intelligence Report, I'm Katelyn Howard.

The Business Intelligence Report is a collaborative news project between KGOU and The Journal Record.

As a community-supported news organization, KGOU relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

The Journal Record is a multi-faceted media company specializing in business, legislative and legal news. Print and online content is available via subscription.

Music provided by Midday Static

Tags: 
National Agriculture Statistics Service
U.S. Department of Agriculture
farming
Census of Agriculture

Related Content

Farm to fork: Uncovering hazards in our food systems

By Julia B. Chan Dec 6, 2015
illustration of farm worker
Allison McCartney / Reveal

Reveal looks at the complicated networks of labor, trade and regulation that carry meat, produce and other products to our tables.

We’ll upend your ideas about what kind of chicken is most susceptible to salmonella, unveil the secret history of pesticides that fuel the modern strawberry industry and look at a workers movement in Florida that’s transformed the tomato-picking business from the ground up.

The fowl business of salmonella

Putting Fresh Food On The Table At The Norman Farmer's Market

By Courtney Kearby Oct 18, 2015
Sarah Hurd / KGOU

It’s a cool Tuesday evening at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Norman. Trucks and trailers are in the parking lot with watermelon, pumpkins, and other produce. Each vendor sets up a tent in front of a trailer. On their tables, staples are laid out in baskets and bags. Elza Elam’s table has a full array of produce for this evening’s market including tomatoes, okra and peas.

How Free Are USDA Scientists To Speak Their Mind?

By Mar 4, 2016

For the past several years, a scientist in Brookings, S.D., has been engaged in an escalating struggle with his employer, the USDA's Agricultural Research Service. The scientist, Jonathan Lundgren, says that he has been persecuted because his research points out problems — including harm to bees — with a popular class of pesticides called neonicotinoids.

USDA Whistleblower Claims Censorship Of Pesticide Research

By & Carey Gillam Oct 28, 2015
Jonathan Lundgren, an entomologist with the USDA’s Agriculture Research Service, filed a whistleblower complaint Wednesday alleging the federal agency suppressed his research on a popular class of pesticides.
USDA

A senior scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture filed a whistleblower complaint on Wednesday accusing the federal agency of suppressing research findings that could call into question the use of a popular pesticide class that is a revenue powerhouse for the agrichemical industry.