America Breaks Another Coronavirus Record

  • Swimmers enjoy the water in Miami Beach. Florida is reporting record daily totals of new coronavirus cases.
Originally published on July 13, 2020 1:09 pm

After a week of grim coronavirus milestones across the U.S., Florida has shattered the record for the largest single-day increase in positive cases in any state since the start of the pandemic.

The state Department of Health recorded 15,299 positive cases this weekend — far more than the previous record of 11,624 cases in California.

Florida recorded 514 COVID-19 deaths last week (or, roughly 73 a day). Just three weeks ago, the state was averaging 30 deaths a day.

The news comes as Disney World reopened its doors to thousands of visitors, albeit with temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing. Despite the safety precautions, many expert say they’re not on board.

Dr. Chidinma Chima-Melton recently told CNBC:

“In California and Florida, where a lot of the major theme parks are based, you have not only the case rates rising, we also have people from all over the world traveling in and out of [the state]. […] It’s a powder keg situation, and it’s a perfect storm. So, from my perspective, it is not safe at all to go.”

What’s going on in the Sunshine State?

