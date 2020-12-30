Arts Council OKC's Annual New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual

Arts Council Oklahoma City’s annual New Year's Eve Celebration is going virtual this year.

This year's event features a mix of prerecorded and live events such as musical performances, a children’s art project and dances, ending with a countdown to midnight and a firework display live streaming from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Peter Dolese, executive director of Arts Council OKC, says a new addition to this year’s celebration is Fresh Paint—a mural competition that promotes young, aspiring artists in the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community.

“The idea for us," Dolese says, "was we wanted to provide an experience that exposed these young artists to mentors that could help guide them as emerging young artists in the market and promotion of being a professional artist, but also in the concept of being a muralist.”

People may vote online for their favorite mural.

Opening Night will be streamed on Arts Council OKC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from 7 p.m. until midnight on New Year’s Eve.

