The Austin 100

By 5 hours ago
Originally published on March 6, 2019 10:22 am

Every year in March, thousands of musicians from around the world converge on Texas' capital city for the SXSW Music Festival. It's a remarkable banquet of music discovery that spans many genres, most continents, dozens of clubs across Austin, hundreds of parties and nearly a full week. It's a lot to digest, even for festival veterans. (2019 will be my 23rd year at SXSW.)

The Austin 100 distills the experience down to a little more than six hours of music, highlighting a hundred handpicked highlights from among the thousands of acts playing SXSW 2019. A multi-genre playlist spanning virtually the entire world, it's painstakingly engineered to help you find music you love that you might never have heard otherwise.

To listen, you can stream songs and read a bit of information on each artist's page, or you can listen to a playlist on a number of streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. These six-plus hours of music are only part of NPR Music's SXSW 2019 coverage: You'll find more recommendations, conversations, videos and dispatches from this year's festival, as well as the All Songs Considered SXSW preview and wrap-up. In the meantime, enjoy the music!

Hip-Hop
&More
Electronic
3He
Global
47Soul
Hip-Hop
Abhi The Nomad
Global
Jojo Abot
R&B
Ace Tee
Global
Balún
Folk
Bedouine
Rock
The Beths
Rock
Big Phony
Global
Bixiga 70
Rock
Blushh
Rock
Boy Scouts
Electronic
Daniel Brandt
R&B
Cautious Clay
Soul
Celeste
Pop
CHAI
Pop
Charlotte OC
Punk
Chastity
Pop
CLAVVS
Jazz
The Comet Is Coming
Folk
Darling West
Rock
Helena Deland
Rock
Disq
Pop
Dossey
Folk
Elisapie
Rock
Ellis
Country
Rachael Fahim
Rock
Fanclub
Americana
Ferris & Sylvester
Rock
Fire Is Motion
Electronic
Flohio
Folk
Foa
Rock
Fontaines D.C.
Electronic
Claire George
Rock
Sidney Gish
Rock
Hala
Rock
Hazey Eyes
Rock
Willie J Healey
Avant-Garde
I Mean Us
Rock
I'm Glad It's You
Rock
illuminati hotties
Folk
Taylor Janzen
Rock
Josin
Rock
David Keenan
Rock
Kidsmoke
Rock
Mike Krol
Rock
La Force
Rock
Labrador
Hip-Hop
Leikeli47
Global
Luedji Luna
Electronic
Mansionair
Rock
Gia Margaret
Rock
Angie McMahon
Rock
Adam Melchor
Pop
Morabeza Tobacco
Avant-Garde
Mourning [A] BLKstar
Rock
Moving Panoramas
Metal
The Munsens
Folk
Munya