Breaking Down The (Lack Of) Iowa Caucus Results

It’s safe to say the Iowa caucuses didn’t go to anyone’s plan.

The process hit a few bumps Monday night when the state announced that it had found “inconsistencies” in its vote tallies, resulting in a delay of results. Vote counts have not been reported and delegates have not been awarded.

Party leaders said they would release results Tuesday afternoon after manually verifying the results from precincts. Problems seem to stem from an app that precinct chairs were supposed to be using to report results.

How exactly did we get here? And what could this mean for the primary?

