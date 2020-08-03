Capitol Insider Delivers Depth And Insight

Capitol Insider expands to address timely issues

This is the Manager’s Minute.

An essential element of our work at KGOU involves delivering news and information to help each person become a better educated citizen. That’s especially important now – an election year when the global pandemic and economic turmoil are affecting all of us.

Each week on Capitol Insider, eCapitol news director Shawn Ashley and I discuss what is happening in public policy, politics and government. Lately, we’ve expanded our segments to provide more time for discussion with Oklahoma leaders about critical issues.

Capitol Insider is deeper than headlines – Shawn and I look behind the stories and don’t just tell you what happened, but explore why, and how.

Catch Capitol Insider – Friday afternoons at 4:45 and 6:45 and Monday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 and on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.