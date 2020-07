The last day of the 2019-20 U.S. Supreme Court term saw the justices make a much-anticipated decision in a case involving criminal prosecutions in Oklahoma. In a 5-4 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the Court determined that for the purposes of federal criminal law, tribal lands within the state are considered reservations. KGOU's Dick Pryor and eCapitol's Shawn Ashley discuss the landmark decision.

McGirt v. Oklahoma and new coronavirus resources