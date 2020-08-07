Capitol Insider: OESC Races To Meet Demand For Unemployment Benefits

Oklahoma's unemployment rate has more than doubled in the past few months as COVID-19 and weakness in the energy sector have combined to put increasing numbers of workers out of jobs. In just over two months, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has expedited the claims process and dramatically reduced the pending claim backlog. KGOU's Dick Pryor and eCapitol's Shawn Ashley talked to OESC interim executive director Shelley Zumwalt about the agency's big challenges and how it is changing to meet the demand.

OESC interim executive director Shelley Zumwalt