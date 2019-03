Updated at 8:34 p.m. ET

Australian Cardinal George Pell, a former leading Vatican official who last month was convicted of sexually abusing two boys, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Pell will be eligible for parole after 3 years and 8 months.

Now 77, Pell was convicted in December of five sexual offenses committed against two 13-year-old choir boys during an incident in 1996 at Melbourne's grandest cathedral.