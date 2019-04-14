Connecting with Communities

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Public service is a top priority for KGOU. We’ve recently added an extra time for listeners to hear National Native News. That popular feature now airs twice each weekday – at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

As part of our outreach strategy, we also try to get out into the communities we serve as much as we can. We have an event coming up in Seminole in May, and several days ago I did a presentation on understanding the news media at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

I visited with SWOSU president Randy Beutler, faculty, students and engaged members of the Weatherford community about how every person can become a better informed citizen and encourage more meaningful, civil dialogue on important issues.

If you’d like for me to speak to your group about KGOU and today’s media environment, let me know. E

mail manager@kgou.org.

Thanks for listening. Hope to see you soon.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.