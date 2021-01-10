Covering State And Federal Government Action In 2021

KGOU to deliver extensive government reporting

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Recent events in Washington, D.C. stunned the nation. The rioting in the Capitol also reminded us of the importance of reliable, timely and accurate reporting, especially during adversity.

KGOU delivered calm, thoughtful, factual reporting from NPR and now we’re looking ahead to covering the transfer of power with the Presidential Inauguration on January 20th. KGOU will carry special inauguration programming from NPR as the new administration and Congress get to work.

Closer to home, we’ll follow Oklahoma politics and policy through Capitol Insider. Special coverage of the State of the State address on February 1st signals the start of KGOU’s reporting on the 2021 legislative session. And, StateImpact Oklahoma will provide in-depth reporting on health, education, criminal justice and more.

We invite you to listen to KGOU in the year ahead, and we thank you for your support.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.