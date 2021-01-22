COVID-19 Continues To Create Challenges For Oklahoma Classrooms

Across Oklahoma, many schools are attempting in-person learning despite the continuing challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is mounting evidence that in-person school is safe when COVID-19 community transmission rates are low and basic precautions are taken. But the challenges created by the pandemic make for sudden stops and starts to in person instruction.

Recently, districts big and small have altered their plans. Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Catoosa Public Schools are just a few of the districts that have temporarily pivoted or delayed opening sites this month.

Educators want to be in person, but safety is too important, Mannford Superintendent Kelly Spradlin said in a video announcing his district’s two week-pivot to distance learning.

"This is the right move in the best manner possible. We knew this year was not going to be easy."

The vast majority of Oklahoma schools have at least tried in-person classes to some degree. But until the pandemic is under control, pauses to in-person learning will continue to be the reality.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.