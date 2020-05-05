COVID-19 Inside Refugee Camps

As coronavirus continues to spread across the world, many refugees are especially at risk.

For populations already living in countries with weak economic and healthcare systems, or in overcrowded camps, a coronavirus outbreak could prove dire.

“Refugees do not have the luxury of social distancing…but we can promote safety in camps by increasing the supply of fresh water, and the number of hand-washing stations, infection control points and public health communications,” Bob Kitchen says. He leads the International Rescue Committee’s COVID-19 response.

We talk about who is addressing the concerns around coronavirus and refugees and unpack the long-term political and economic outcomes of the pandemic on the world’s refugee population.



