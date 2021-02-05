 COVID-19 Mass Vaccination 'Mega-POD' Site Coming To Oklahoma County | KGOU
KGOU

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination 'Mega-POD' Site Coming To Oklahoma County

By & StateImpact Oklahoma 36 minutes ago
  • Rev. Derrick Scobey, Ebenezer Baptist Church Senior Pastor, helped to organize the event in an effort to encourage more African Americans in Oklahoma City to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
    People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
    Sue Ogrocki / AP

Oklahoma County will soon be home to a large-scale coronavirus vaccine site known as a mega-POD.

 

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced Thursday it is working with the White House to create a mass vaccination site. Officials have been calling their vaccine clinics PODs, or points of dispensing sites. Dr. Patrick McGough, the agency’s executive director, says a partnership will create what is known as a mega-POD:

"This pod in partnership with the state of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the National Guard will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 individuals per day in our county. And this will be for six to seven days a week." 

Those doses will come from the federal government and supplement the state’s existing allotment. McGough said the timeline and other details are still developing. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus vaccine
Oklahoma County
Mega-pod

