COVID-19: New Vaccination Efforts And New Variants

In December, President Biden wanted to vaccinate 100 million people COVID-19 in his first 100 days in office. He’s recently increased that goal to 150 million vaccinations in his first 100 days.

But as users struggle to navigate confusing vaccine sign-up websites and data continues to be collected on who is getting vaccinated, the rollout process has remained shaky, and some say that target is still too modest.



More from NBC News:



State officials have increasingly complained about a lack of supply of the vaccine and supplies like syringes. Officials have also complained about a lack of consistent information from the federal government about the number of doses they will get and when they will get them. Biden said he has been working with the vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, to produce more vaccine doses in a “relatively short period of time.”



This push comes as another world leader, Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced that he has COVID-19, and new cases of COVID-19 varients are cropping up around the United States.

Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci says double masking does help to stop the spread of COVID-19.

We bring you the latest updates and answer your questions about COVID-19.

