 Do Debates Matter? | KGOU
KGOU
Related Program: 
1A

Do Debates Matter?

By editor 4 minutes ago
  • Democratic presidential candidates former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speak during the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Democratic presidential candidates former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speak during the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Originally published on February 20, 2020 2:14 pm

Let us be one (of many) to note that last night’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas seemed more like a boxing match. The gloves were off and the knives were out.

It was the first time that billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the other presidential hopefuls, and it was also the first time the candidates debated after the dust from the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary settled. 

The New Hampshire debate was a game-changer for Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar. And this debate is also the lead up to important contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

And debate performance has already had an effect for Senator Elizabeth Warren.

But how much of a difference could it make at the polls? We unpack the results from the debate.

 

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.