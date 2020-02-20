Do Debates Matter?

Let us be one (of many) to note that last night’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas seemed more like a boxing match. The gloves were off and the knives were out.

It was the first time that billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the other presidential hopefuls, and it was also the first time the candidates debated after the dust from the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary settled.

The New Hampshire debate was a game-changer for Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar. And this debate is also the lead up to important contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

And debate performance has already had an effect for Senator Elizabeth Warren.



Warren’s debate night is bringing in cash. She has a goal to raise $7 million from Iowa to NV caucus this Saturday. https://t.co/hddZbruoJD — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) February 20, 2020



But how much of a difference could it make at the polls? We unpack the results from the debate.



