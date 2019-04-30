The Economy Is Thriving. But Are You?

President Donald Trump loves talking about the strength of the economy. He does it all the time.



Just out: Real GDP for First Quarter grew 3.2% at an annual rate. This is far above expectations or projections. Importantly, inflation VERY LOW. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2019



And sure, the numbers do look good. The gross domestic product grew by 3.2 percent in the first quarter this year. Disposable personal income rose by 3 percent as well — overall, CNBC reports that this quarter was the best first quarter the U.S. has experienced since 2015.

And 71 percent of Americans believe the economy is “good,” according to a March 2019 poll.

Trump likely plans to campaign on the strong economy. But a Washington Post-ABC News poll demonstrates “a widespread belief that the economy mainly benefits people already in power.”

Who do those economic benefits reward most? And who should take the credit for the thriving economy?

Produced by Morgan Givens.

GUESTS

Heather Long, Economics correspondent, Washington Post; former senior markets and economy writer and editor, CNNMoney; @byHeatherLong

Sarah Anderson, Director, the Global Economy Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, co-editor for inequality.com.

@AndersonIPS

Brian Riedl, Senior fellow and member of Economics 21, the Manhattan Institute; former chief economist to Senator Rob Portman (R-OH); @BrianRiedl

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

