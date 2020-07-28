Epic Charter Schools Becomes Oklahoma's Largest School District

Epic Charter Schools is now the largest district in Oklahoma.

Uncertainty related to COVID-19 and what school could look like has families flocking to the statewide charter school that specializes in virtual instruction.

Epic already has almost 40,000 students enrolled for the fall, making it larger than Oklahoma City and Tulsa Public Schools.

The growth comes despite an ongoing Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe and audit by state officials looking into the charter school's finances.

Epic spokeswoman Shelly Hickman says the district has received between 800 and 1,200 new students per day since last week and she says the growth is proof of the effectiveness of Epic's model.

