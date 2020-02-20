The First Test Of Latino Voters

The Nevada caucuses mark what many political pundits and analysts consider the first real test of where Latino voters’ loyalties lie in the Democratic primary. A third of voters in Nevada are Black or Latino.

Previous polls suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden held a sizeable advantage with Latinos in the early portions of the race. Now, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders seems poised to overtake the Delaware native.

President Donald Trump also boasts Latino support this election cycle. Surveys conducted in Nevada asked participants which candidate paid the most attention to issues affecting the Latino community. Approximately 22 percent of respondents said it was Trump.

What issues resonate with different groups of Latinos going into the presidential election? How do age, gender or class factor into the varied political views of Latinos?

