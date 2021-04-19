Former Vice President Walter Mondale Dies At 93

Former Vice President Walter Mondale has died, a family spokesperson confirms to NPR. Mondale was 93.



The Minnesota Democrat was President Jimmy Carter's vice president and the Democratic nominee for president in 1984, when he was routed by President Ronald Reagan.

Carter said Monday he considered Mondale "the best vice president in our country's history."

He added, "Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also remembered Mondale, a former Minnesota senator.

"Walter Mondale was a true public servant and my friend and mentor. He set a high bar for himself and kept passing it and raising it, passing it and raising it," she wrote on Twitter.

