Franco Ordoñez Joins NPR's Washington Desk

In a note to newsroom staff Senior Washington Editor, Beth Donovan, and Deputy Washington Editor, Shirley Henry, announced this staffing update:

All – We are thrilled to announce that Franco Ordoñez will be joining the Washington Desk as the newest member of our White House team. Currently a White House correspondent for McClatchy, Franco came to our attention with a string of immigration-related scoops during the Trump administration. His expertise and good humor will be a perfect complement to the current all-star lineup at the White House with Mara Liasson, Tamara Keith and Ayesha Rascoe.

Franco is a long time listener who already knows many members of the desk. We can't wait for all of you and our audiences on the air, online and on UpFirst and The NPR Politics Podcast to get to know him.

Franco's first day with us will be June 3.

Also, here's a preview of more Washington News. You've probably heard Scott Detrow begin to shift his attention from Congress to the campaign trail. Over the next few days and weeks, that transition will be complete. More on that and a new Hill hire will be coming soon.

Beth and Shirley