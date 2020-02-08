Fresh Air Weekend: 'American Factory' Filmmakers; An Ex-Husband's Secret Addiction

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

What's It Like Working At A Chinese-Run 'American Factory'? It's 'Complicated': Working on the factory floor is hard, hot and dangerous, says Steven Bognar. He and Julia Reichert made a documentary — just nominated for an Oscar — about a GM plant reopened by a Chinese company.

'Beanpole' Captures The Devastation That Lingers, Even After War Has Ended: Set in Leningrad shortly after World War II, Beanpole centers on two women who find themselves deeply scarred by their wartime experiences with the Red Army.

A Widow, Not A Wife: 'Smacked' Explores An Ex-Husband's Secret Addiction: Eilene Zimmerman didn't learn of her ex-husband's addiction to cocaine and opioids until after his death. "This had happened in front of us, and we hadn't recognized it," she says.

