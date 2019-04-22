Fresh Air Weekend: Biographer Robert Caro; Actor Christopher Meloni

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Biographer Robert Caro On Fame, Power And 'Working' To Uncover The Truth: The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist was never interested in only telling the stories of famous men. Instead, he says, "I wanted to use their lives to show how political power worked."

The Mekons Celebrate Restlessness And Exploration On 'Deserted': The Mekons are first-generation British punk rockers who've moved through an array of genres over the decades. Their most recent album was recorded in a studio just outside Joshua Tree National Park.

'SVU' Actor Channels 'Completely Different Energy' To Play 'Happy!' Hit Man: After 12 seasons on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni plays a disgraced policeman-turned-hit man (who collaborates with an imaginary unicorn) in the second season of the Syfi Channel series Happy!

